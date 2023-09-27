On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .258 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

De La Cruz enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368.

In 64.8% of his 145 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 19 games this season, he has homered (13.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 50 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Marlins Players vs the Mets

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 71 .293 AVG .223 .339 OBP .272 .449 SLG .388 27 XBH 24 8 HR 11 40 RBI 37 64/19 K/BB 72/20 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings