Bryan De La Cruz vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Brewers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .258 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- De La Cruz enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368.
- In 64.8% of his 145 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 19 games this season, he has homered (13.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 50 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|71
|.293
|AVG
|.223
|.339
|OBP
|.272
|.449
|SLG
|.388
|27
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|37
|64/19
|K/BB
|72/20
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lucchesi (3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.