On Wednesday, Garrett Hampson (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and seven RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Hampson has gotten a hit in 43 of 76 games this season (56.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (15.8%).

He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Hampson has picked up an RBI in 23.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .289 AVG .279 .381 OBP .331 .411 SLG .387 9 XBH 7 1 HR 2 12 RBI 11 25/12 K/BB 36/8 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings