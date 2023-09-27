Garrett Hampson vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Garrett Hampson (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and seven RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Hampson has gotten a hit in 43 of 76 games this season (56.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (15.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Hampson has picked up an RBI in 23.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.289
|AVG
|.279
|.381
|OBP
|.331
|.411
|SLG
|.387
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|25/12
|K/BB
|36/8
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
