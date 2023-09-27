On Wednesday, Garrett Hampson (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .284 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Hampson has picked up a hit in 43 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hampson has picked up an RBI in 23.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .289 AVG .279 .381 OBP .331 .411 SLG .387 9 XBH 7 1 HR 2 12 RBI 11 25/12 K/BB 36/8 2 SB 2

