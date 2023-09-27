Garrett Hampson vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Garrett Hampson (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Mets
|Marlins vs Mets Odds
|Marlins vs Mets Prediction
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .284 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Hampson has picked up a hit in 43 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hampson has picked up an RBI in 23.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (30.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Mets
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Jorge Soler
- Click Here for Jon Berti
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Nick Fortes
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.289
|AVG
|.279
|.381
|OBP
|.331
|.411
|SLG
|.387
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|25/12
|K/BB
|36/8
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.