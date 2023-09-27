On Wednesday, Garrett Hampson (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .284 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Hampson has picked up a hit in 43 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hampson has picked up an RBI in 23.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this season (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 39
.289 AVG .279
.381 OBP .331
.411 SLG .387
9 XBH 7
1 HR 2
12 RBI 11
25/12 K/BB 36/8
2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
