Jake Burger vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .794 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on September 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 118 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 136 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.3% of them.
- Looking at the 136 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 31 of them (22.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has had an RBI in 43 games this year (31.6%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 42.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|40
|.374
|AVG
|.171
|.430
|OBP
|.228
|.582
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|16
|17/5
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
