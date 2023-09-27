Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .794 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on September 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 118 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Burger has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 136 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.3% of them.

Looking at the 136 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 31 of them (22.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has had an RBI in 43 games this year (31.6%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 42.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 40 .374 AVG .171 .430 OBP .228 .582 SLG .390 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 17 RBI 16 17/5 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings