Jake Burger vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jake Burger (hitting .441 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 118 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- In 58.1% of his games this year (79 of 136), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 31 games this year (22.8%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|40
|.374
|AVG
|.171
|.430
|OBP
|.228
|.582
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|16
|17/5
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Lucchesi (3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
