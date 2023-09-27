On Wednesday, Jake Burger (hitting .441 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger has 118 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
  • In 58.1% of his games this year (79 of 136), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 31 games this year (22.8%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.6% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 40
.374 AVG .171
.430 OBP .228
.582 SLG .390
11 XBH 16
4 HR 8
17 RBI 16
17/5 K/BB 57/8
0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Lucchesi (3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
