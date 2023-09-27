On Wednesday, Jake Burger (hitting .441 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 118 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

In 58.1% of his games this year (79 of 136), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 31 games this year (22.8%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 40 .374 AVG .171 .430 OBP .228 .582 SLG .390 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 17 RBI 16 17/5 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

