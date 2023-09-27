Jazz Chisholm vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After hitting .206 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|How to Watch Marlins vs Mets
|Marlins vs Mets Odds
|Marlins vs Mets Prediction
|Marlins vs Mets Player Props
|Marlins vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .248 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 91), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in 29 games this season (31.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (37.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.256
|AVG
|.240
|.318
|OBP
|.280
|.488
|SLG
|.415
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|22
|62/14
|K/BB
|51/9
|12
|SB
|10
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.