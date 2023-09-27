After hitting .206 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Brewers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .248 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Chisholm has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.0% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 91), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in 29 games this season (31.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 34 games this season (37.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 46
.256 AVG .240
.318 OBP .280
.488 SLG .415
17 XBH 13
10 HR 8
26 RBI 22
62/14 K/BB 51/9
12 SB 10

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
