After hitting .206 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Brewers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .248 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 91), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has driven in a run in 29 games this season (31.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (37.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .256 AVG .240 .318 OBP .280 .488 SLG .415 17 XBH 13 10 HR 8 26 RBI 22 62/14 K/BB 51/9 12 SB 10

Mets Pitching Rankings