Jazz Chisholm -- 2-for-5 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Brewers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .248.
  • Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (60 of 91), with multiple hits 20 times (22.0%).
  • He has homered in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 91), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (11.0%).
  • He has scored in 34 of 91 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 46
.256 AVG .240
.318 OBP .280
.488 SLG .415
17 XBH 13
10 HR 8
26 RBI 22
62/14 K/BB 51/9
12 SB 10

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lucchesi (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
