Jazz Chisholm -- 2-for-5 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .248.

Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (60 of 91), with multiple hits 20 times (22.0%).

He has homered in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 91), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (11.0%).

He has scored in 34 of 91 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .256 AVG .240 .318 OBP .280 .488 SLG .415 17 XBH 13 10 HR 8 26 RBI 22 62/14 K/BB 51/9 12 SB 10

Mets Pitching Rankings