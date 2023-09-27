Jazz Chisholm vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jazz Chisholm -- 2-for-5 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Mets
|Marlins vs Mets Odds
|Marlins vs Mets Prediction
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .248.
- Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (60 of 91), with multiple hits 20 times (22.0%).
- He has homered in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 91), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (11.0%).
- He has scored in 34 of 91 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Mets
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
- Click Here for Jorge Soler
- Click Here for Jon Berti
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Nick Fortes
- Click Here for Garrett Hampson
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.256
|AVG
|.240
|.318
|OBP
|.280
|.488
|SLG
|.415
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|22
|62/14
|K/BB
|51/9
|12
|SB
|10
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.