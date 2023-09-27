Jon Berti vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jon Berti (.800 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .284 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Berti will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 61.7% of his 120 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 120), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Berti has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (20.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (5.0%).
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (30.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|58
|.283
|AVG
|.285
|.316
|OBP
|.333
|.391
|SLG
|.376
|13
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|12
|33/9
|K/BB
|42/14
|7
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
