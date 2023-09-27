On Wednesday, Jon Berti (.800 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .284 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Berti will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

In 61.7% of his 120 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 120), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Berti has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (20.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (5.0%).

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (30.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 58 .283 AVG .285 .316 OBP .333 .391 SLG .376 13 XBH 10 3 HR 3 20 RBI 12 33/9 K/BB 42/14 7 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings