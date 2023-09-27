Jon Berti vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jon Berti (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .284 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Berti will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with three homers during his last outings.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 74 of 120 games this season (61.7%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (20.8%).
- In 4.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.8% of his games this year, Berti has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 of 120 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|58
|.283
|AVG
|.285
|.316
|OBP
|.333
|.391
|SLG
|.376
|13
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|12
|33/9
|K/BB
|42/14
|7
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.