On Wednesday, Jon Berti (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .284 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Berti will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with three homers during his last outings.

Berti has gotten a hit in 74 of 120 games this season (61.7%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (20.8%).

In 4.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.8% of his games this year, Berti has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 of 120 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 58 .283 AVG .285 .316 OBP .333 .391 SLG .376 13 XBH 10 3 HR 3 20 RBI 12 33/9 K/BB 42/14 7 SB 7

