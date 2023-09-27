On Wednesday, Jon Berti (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .284 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • Berti will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with three homers during his last outings.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 74 of 120 games this season (61.7%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (20.8%).
  • In 4.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20.8% of his games this year, Berti has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 36 of 120 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 58
.283 AVG .285
.316 OBP .333
.391 SLG .376
13 XBH 10
3 HR 3
20 RBI 12
33/9 K/BB 42/14
7 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
