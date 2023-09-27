Jorge Soler -- batting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on September 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Brewers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .247 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 15th in slugging.

Soler is batting .471 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 63.9% of his games this season (85 of 133), Soler has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (18.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 24.1% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.

Soler has an RBI in 44 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 63 .248 AVG .246 .319 OBP .355 .488 SLG .538 29 XBH 29 16 HR 20 35 RBI 38 69/27 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings