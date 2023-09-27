Jorge Soler vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- batting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on September 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Brewers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .247 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 15th in slugging.
- Soler is batting .471 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 63.9% of his games this season (85 of 133), Soler has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (18.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 24.1% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.
- Soler has an RBI in 44 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.248
|AVG
|.246
|.319
|OBP
|.355
|.488
|SLG
|.538
|29
|XBH
|29
|16
|HR
|20
|35
|RBI
|38
|69/27
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
