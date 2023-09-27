Jorge Soler vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .247 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Soler will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 over the course of his last games.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 85 of 133 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has gone deep in 24.1% of his games in 2023 (32 of 133), and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had at least one RBI in 33.1% of his games this season (44 of 133), with more than one RBI 21 times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 57 times this year (42.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.248
|AVG
|.246
|.319
|OBP
|.355
|.488
|SLG
|.538
|29
|XBH
|29
|16
|HR
|20
|35
|RBI
|38
|69/27
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Lucchesi (3-0) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.