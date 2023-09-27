The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .247 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Soler will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 over the course of his last games.

Soler has picked up a hit in 85 of 133 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has gone deep in 24.1% of his games in 2023 (32 of 133), and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had at least one RBI in 33.1% of his games this season (44 of 133), with more than one RBI 21 times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 57 times this year (42.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 63 .248 AVG .246 .319 OBP .355 .488 SLG .538 29 XBH 29 16 HR 20 35 RBI 38 69/27 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

