Josh Bell vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Brewers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .248 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks.
- In 97 of 145 games this season (66.9%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Bell has had an RBI in 53 games this season (36.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season (29.0%), including eight multi-run games (5.5%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|47
|.287
|AVG
|.227
|.350
|OBP
|.322
|.543
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|26
|24/9
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi (3-0) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
