The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Brewers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .248 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks.

In 97 of 145 games this season (66.9%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Bell has had an RBI in 53 games this season (36.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season (29.0%), including eight multi-run games (5.5%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 47 .287 AVG .227 .350 OBP .322 .543 SLG .395 10 XBH 15 7 HR 7 12 RBI 26 24/9 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

