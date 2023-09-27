The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .248.

In 66.9% of his 145 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 53 games this year (36.6%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (29.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Marlins Players vs the Mets

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 47 .287 AVG .227 .350 OBP .322 .543 SLG .395 10 XBH 15 7 HR 7 12 RBI 26 24/9 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings