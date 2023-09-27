Josh Bell vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .248.
- In 66.9% of his 145 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53 games this year (36.6%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (29.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|47
|.287
|AVG
|.227
|.350
|OBP
|.322
|.543
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|26
|24/9
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi (3-0) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.