The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .248.
  • In 66.9% of his 145 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 53 games this year (36.6%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 42 times this year (29.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Other Marlins Players vs the Mets

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 47
.287 AVG .227
.350 OBP .322
.543 SLG .395
10 XBH 15
7 HR 7
12 RBI 26
24/9 K/BB 42/24
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (185 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lucchesi (3-0) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
