Marlins vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the New York Mets (71-85) versus the Miami Marlins (81-75) at Citi Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mets. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 27.
The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (9-6) against the Mets and Joey Lucchesi (3-0).
Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Marlins have been favored 66 times and won 40, or 60.6%, of those games.
- Miami has a record of 38-24, a 61.3% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 649 (4.2 per game).
- The Marlins' 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 20
|Mets
|L 8-3
|Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
|September 22
|Brewers
|L 16-1
|JT Chargois vs Corbin Burnes
|September 23
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 24
|Brewers
|W 6-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Freddy Peralta
|September 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Kodai Senga
|September 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs David Peterson
|September 29
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs TBA
|September 30
|@ Pirates
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Quinn Priester
|October 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Mitch Keller
