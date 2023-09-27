Wednesday's contest that pits the New York Mets (71-85) versus the Miami Marlins (81-75) at Citi Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mets. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 27.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (9-6) against the Mets and Joey Lucchesi (3-0).

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 66 times and won 40, or 60.6%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 38-24, a 61.3% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 649 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins' 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule