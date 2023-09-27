Braxton Garrett gets the nod for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at Citi Field against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

The Marlins are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mets (+100). The total for the game is listed at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have a 40-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.6% of those games).

Miami has a 38-24 record (winning 61.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Miami has combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times this season for a 73-76-6 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-35 35-40 38-29 42-46 60-58 20-17

