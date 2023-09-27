How to Watch the Marlins vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take the field on Wednesday at Citi Field against Joey Lucchesi, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 163 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Miami is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 649 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.
- Miami has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.293 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Braxton Garrett (9-6) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 30th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, Sept. 19, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Garrett has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/20/2023
|Mets
|L 8-3
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
|9/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 16-1
|Home
|JT Chargois
|Corbin Burnes
|9/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-1
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Freddy Peralta
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kodai Senga
|9/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|David Peterson
|9/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|-
|9/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Quinn Priester
|10/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
