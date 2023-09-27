Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take the field on Wednesday at Citi Field against Joey Lucchesi, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 163 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 649 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Miami has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.293 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (9-6) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, Sept. 19, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Garrett has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Mets W 4-3 Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/20/2023 Mets L 8-3 Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/22/2023 Brewers L 16-1 Home JT Chargois Corbin Burnes 9/23/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/24/2023 Brewers W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Freddy Peralta 9/27/2023 Mets - Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets - Away Braxton Garrett Kodai Senga 9/28/2023 Mets - Away Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 9/29/2023 Pirates - Away Jesús Luzardo - 9/30/2023 Pirates - Away Edward Cabrera Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates - Away Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller

