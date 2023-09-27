When the New York Mets (71-85) play the Miami Marlins (81-75) at Citi Field on Wednesday, September 27 at 4:10 PM ET, Francisco Lindor will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Marlins are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mets (+100). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (9-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Joey Lucchesi - NYM (3-0, 2.88 ERA)

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Marlins Moneyline Mets Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 40, or 60.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Marlins have gone 38-24 (61.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Marlins went 1-2 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been victorious in 21, or 31.8%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 10-35 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Mets had a record of 2-4.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 14th 3rd

