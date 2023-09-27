Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Mets on September 27, 2023
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Francisco Lindor and others when the Miami Marlins visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Garrett Stats
- Braxton Garrett (9-6) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 30th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 19
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|7
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 7
|3.2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|at Nationals
|Aug. 31
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 121 hits with 22 doubles, 36 home runs, 63 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .247/.337/.512 so far this season.
- Soler takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with a double and four walks.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 22
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 19
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 146 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 62 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He's slashing .250/.330/.452 on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Marlins
|Sep. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has 19 doubles, two triples, 45 home runs, 65 walks and 115 RBI (118 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .217/.318/.506 on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
