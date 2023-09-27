Sportsbooks have set player props for Francisco Lindor and others when the Miami Marlins visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (9-6) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 30th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Sep. 19 6.0 5 1 0 7 0 at Brewers Sep. 13 6.0 4 0 0 7 2 vs. Dodgers Sep. 7 3.2 3 1 1 4 3 at Nationals Aug. 31 6.0 3 1 1 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 6.0 7 3 3 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 121 hits with 22 doubles, 36 home runs, 63 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .247/.337/.512 so far this season.

Soler takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with a double and four walks.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 22 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Sep. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 146 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 62 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashing .250/.330/.452 on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Sep. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Marlins Sep. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 19 doubles, two triples, 45 home runs, 65 walks and 115 RBI (118 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .217/.318/.506 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Sep. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 20 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

