The New York Mets (71-85) hope to break their four-game losing run against the Miami Marlins (81-75), at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.88 ERA).

Marlins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (9-6) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 19 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with an ERA of 3.53, a 5.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.143.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Braxton Garrett vs. Mets

The Mets rank 20th in MLB with 687 runs scored this season. They have a .238 batting average this campaign with 205 home runs (11th in the league).

The Mets have gone 20-for-60 with seven doubles, a home run and four RBI in three games against the left-hander this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.

Lucchesi has registered two quality starts this year.

Lucchesi will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his eight appearances this season.

Joey Lucchesi vs. Marlins

He will take the mound against a Marlins team that is batting .259 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .406 (18th in the league) with 163 total home runs (23rd in MLB action).

Lucchesi has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Marlins this season.

