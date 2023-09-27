If you're looking for Wednesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Gerrit Cole and the Yankees versus Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays.

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for September 27.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (2-9) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Luis Patino (0-0) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

ARI: Pfaadt CHW: Patiño 18 (90.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (17 IP) 6.08 ERA 4.24 8.6 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at White Sox

ARI Odds to Win: -185

-185 CHW Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-6) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi (3-0) when the clubs play Wednesday.

MIA: Garrett NYM: Lucchesi 30 (155.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (40.2 IP) 3.53 ERA 2.88 8.9 K/9 6.4

Reds at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-5) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Shane Bieber (5-6) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

CIN: Abbott CLE: Bieber 20 (107 IP) Games/IP 20 (122 IP) 3.70 ERA 3.91 10.0 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Reds at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 CIN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (9-7) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Brayan Bello (12-10) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

TB: Glasnow BOS: Bello 20 (115 IP) Games/IP 27 (151 IP) 3.76 ERA 4.11 12.0 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox

TB Odds to Win: -125

-125 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Nationals at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (10-14) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

WSH: Corbin BAL: Rodriguez 31 (175.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (116.1 IP) 5.18 ERA 4.49 6.3 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 7.5 runs

Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jonathan Bowlan (0-0) to the hill as they play the Tigers, who will counter with Tarik Skubal (7-3) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

KC: Bowlan DET: Skubal 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 14 (76.1 IP) - ERA 2.95 - K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -200

-200 KC Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 7.5 runs

Pirates at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (9-14) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Ranger Suarez (4-6) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

PIT: Oviedo PHI: Suarez 31 (172.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (120.1 IP) 4.12 ERA 3.89 7.9 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Cole (14-4) to the hill as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Berrios (11-11) when the clubs play Wednesday.

NYY: Cole TOR: Berrios 32 (200 IP) Games/IP 31 (183.2 IP) 2.75 ERA 3.58 9.8 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -110

-110 NYY Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 7 runs

Cubs at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (8-10) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to Darius Vines (1-0) when the teams face off Wednesday.

CHC: Taillon ATL: Vines 28 (144.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (14.1 IP) 5.24 ERA 4.40 8.4 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -160

-160 CHC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 10.5 runs

Cardinals at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-7) to the bump as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Wade Miley (9-4) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

STL: Thompson MIL: Miley 24 (61 IP) Games/IP 22 (115.1 IP) 4.57 ERA 3.20 9.9 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -145

-145 STL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Marlins at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Garrett (9-6) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (12-7) when the teams play Wednesday.

MIA: Garrett NYM: Senga 30 (155.2 IP) Games/IP 28 (161.1 IP) 3.53 ERA 2.96 8.9 K/9 10.8

Athletics at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Joey Estes (0-1) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Pablo Lopez (11-8) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

OAK: Estes MIN: Lopez 1 (4.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (189.2 IP) 9.64 ERA 3.65 3.9 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the bump as they face the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Noah Davis (0-3) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

LAD: Sheehan COL: Davis 12 (54.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (25.2 IP) 5.13 ERA 8.77 8.9 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rockies

LAD Odds to Win: -210

-210 COL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 12 runs

Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (11-6) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (7-7) when the teams play Wednesday.

TEX: Dunning LAA: Canning 33 (162.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (121 IP) 3.94 ERA 4.39 7.2 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Angels

TEX Odds to Win: -165

-165 LAA Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-11) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (8-6) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

HOU: Valdez SEA: Miller 30 (194 IP) Games/IP 24 (127.1 IP) 3.39 ERA 4.17 9.0 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners

HOU Odds to Win: -125

-125 SEA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Matt Waldron (1-3) to the hill as they play the Giants, who will counter with Sean Manaea (7-6) when the clubs play Wednesday.

SD: Waldron SF: Manaea 7 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 36 (111.2 IP) 4.58 ERA 4.43 7.4 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -110

-110 SD Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

