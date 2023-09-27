The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (hitting .172 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .204 with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Fortes has had a hit in 43 of 94 games this season (45.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (12.8%).
  • He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 94), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23 games this season (24.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 24 of 94 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 45
.231 AVG .175
.296 OBP .230
.313 SLG .285
8 XBH 7
2 HR 4
16 RBI 9
21/10 K/BB 36/7
2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (185 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
