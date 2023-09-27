Nick Fortes vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (hitting .172 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .204 with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 43 of 94 games this season (45.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (12.8%).
- He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 94), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (24.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 24 of 94 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.231
|AVG
|.175
|.296
|OBP
|.230
|.313
|SLG
|.285
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|9
|21/10
|K/BB
|36/7
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.