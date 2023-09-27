The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (hitting .172 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .204 with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 43 of 94 games this season (45.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (12.8%).

He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 94), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (24.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 24 of 94 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .231 AVG .175 .296 OBP .230 .313 SLG .285 8 XBH 7 2 HR 4 16 RBI 9 21/10 K/BB 36/7 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings