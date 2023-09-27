Nick Fortes vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets and Joey Lucchesi, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 23 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-2 with an RBI.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Mets
|Marlins vs Mets Odds
|Marlins vs Mets Prediction
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .204.
- Fortes has gotten a hit in 43 of 94 games this year (45.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (12.8%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.4%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (24.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 24 games this year (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Mets
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Jorge Soler
- Click Here for Jon Berti
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Garrett Hampson
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.231
|AVG
|.175
|.296
|OBP
|.230
|.313
|SLG
|.285
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|9
|21/10
|K/BB
|36/7
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi (3-0) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.