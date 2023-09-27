Wednesday, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets and Joey Lucchesi, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 23 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-2 with an RBI.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .204.
  • Fortes has gotten a hit in 43 of 94 games this year (45.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (12.8%).
  • Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.4%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23 games this season (24.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 24 games this year (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 45
.231 AVG .175
.296 OBP .230
.313 SLG .285
8 XBH 7
2 HR 4
16 RBI 9
21/10 K/BB 36/7
2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (185 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lucchesi (3-0) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put together a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
