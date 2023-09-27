Wednesday, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets and Joey Lucchesi, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 23 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-2 with an RBI.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .204.

Fortes has gotten a hit in 43 of 94 games this year (45.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (12.8%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.4%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (24.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 24 games this year (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Marlins Players vs the Mets

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .231 AVG .175 .296 OBP .230 .313 SLG .285 8 XBH 7 2 HR 4 16 RBI 9 21/10 K/BB 36/7 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings