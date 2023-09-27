Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County This Week
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Pinellas County, Florida this week.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
TBD at Tarpon Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 27
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Pinellas Park High School at Hollins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Meade High School at Indian Rocks Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canterbury School of Florida at Shorecrest Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osceola Fundamental High School at Seminole High School - Seminole
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Seminole, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Boca Ciega High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gulfport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Largo High School at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Harbor University HS at Sickles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarpon Springs High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holiday, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steinbrenner High School at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollwood Day School at Clearwater Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Clearwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
