Yuli Gurriel is back in action for the Miami Marlins against Joey Lucchesi and the New York MetsSeptember 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 22, when he went 0-for-2 against the Brewers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .253.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 48 of 96 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (21.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 96), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23 games this season (24.0%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 28.1% of his games this season (27 of 96), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 48
.234 AVG .270
.299 OBP .325
.336 SLG .395
11 XBH 11
1 HR 3
14 RBI 13
21/13 K/BB 23/13
1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
