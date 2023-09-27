Yuli Gurriel is back in action for the Miami Marlins against Joey Lucchesi and the New York MetsSeptember 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 22, when he went 0-for-2 against the Brewers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .253.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 48 of 96 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (21.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 96), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (24.0%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 28.1% of his games this season (27 of 96), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .234 AVG .270 .299 OBP .325 .336 SLG .395 11 XBH 11 1 HR 3 14 RBI 13 21/13 K/BB 23/13 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings