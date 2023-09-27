Yuli Gurriel vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Yuli Gurriel is back in action for the Miami Marlins against Joey Lucchesi and the New York MetsSeptember 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 22, when he went 0-for-2 against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|How to Watch Marlins vs Mets
|Marlins vs Mets Odds
|Marlins vs Mets Prediction
|Marlins vs Mets Player Props
|Marlins vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .253.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 48 of 96 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (21.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 96), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (24.0%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 28.1% of his games this season (27 of 96), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.234
|AVG
|.270
|.299
|OBP
|.325
|.336
|SLG
|.395
|11
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|13
|21/13
|K/BB
|23/13
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.