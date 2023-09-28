There is high school football competition in Broward County, Florida this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

    • Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Piper High School at Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
    • Location: Davie, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Stranahan High School at Hallandale High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Hallandale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pine Crest School at Northeast High School - Oakland Park

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Oakland Park, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Pompano Beach High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Pompano Beach, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flanagan High School at Cooper City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Cooper City, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Miramar High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Broward High School at Somerset Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coral Springs High School at Stoneman Douglas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Parkland, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cardinal Gibbons High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Plantation, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Dillard High School at Boyd Anderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

