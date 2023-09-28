On Thursday, Bryan De La Cruz (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mets.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .257 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

De La Cruz will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.

De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 96 of 147 games this year (65.3%), including 33 multi-hit games (22.4%).

In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 51 of 147 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 73 .293 AVG .222 .339 OBP .270 .449 SLG .382 27 XBH 24 8 HR 11 40 RBI 38 64/19 K/BB 75/20 1 SB 3

