Bryan De La Cruz vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Thursday, Bryan De La Cruz (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mets.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .257 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- De La Cruz will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.
- De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 96 of 147 games this year (65.3%), including 33 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 51 of 147 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|73
|.293
|AVG
|.222
|.339
|OBP
|.270
|.449
|SLG
|.382
|27
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|38
|64/19
|K/BB
|75/20
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 187 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander went four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.