The Miami Dolphins have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of September 28.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -140

-140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+900), the Dolphins are fourth-best in the NFL. They are one spot below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Dolphins were +2500 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +900, which is the 16th-smallest change in the entire NFL.

The Dolphins' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 10%.

Miami Betting Insights

Miami hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.

Miami has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 550.3 yards per game. They rank 23rd on defense (361.3 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins sport the 21st-ranked defense this year (23.7 points allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 43.3 points per game.

Dolphins Impact Players

Raheem Mostert has rushed for 240 yards (80.0 per game) and six TDs in three games.

In addition, Mostert has 10 receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

In three games, Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 1,024 yards (341.3 per game), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 71.3%.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill has scored four times, hauling in 25 balls for 412 yards (137.3 per game).

On the ground, Devon Achane has scored two times and accumulated 208 yards (104.0 per game).

On defense, Jevon Holland has helped lead the charge with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended in three games.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +8000 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +20000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +12500 6 October 15 Panthers - +30000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +8000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +15000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1000 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1600 18 January 7 Bills - +900

