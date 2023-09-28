At the moment the Miami Dolphins have the fourth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.

Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -140

-140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Dolphins higher (fourth-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (fifth-best).

The Dolphins have had the 16th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +900.

The implied probability of the Dolphins winning the Super Bowl, based on their +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

Miami Betting Insights

Miami has three wins in three games against the spread this year.

Miami has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Dolphins have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Dolphins sport the 23rd-ranked defense this season (361.3 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking best with 550.3 yards per game.

The Dolphins have the 21st-ranked defense this year (23.7 points allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 43.3 points per game.

Dolphins Impact Players

Raheem Mostert has rushed for 240 yards (80.0 per game) and six TDs in three games.

In addition, Mostert has 10 receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

In three games, Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,024 yards (341.3 per game), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 71.3%.

Tyreek Hill has 25 catches for 412 yards (137.3 per game) and four TDs in three games.

On the ground, Devon Achane has scored two times and gained 208 yards (104.0 per game).

Jevon Holland has been causing chaos on defense, posting 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended for the Dolphins.

Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +8000 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +20000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +12500 6 October 15 Panthers - +30000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +8000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +15000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1000 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1600 18 January 7 Bills - +900

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:18 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.