On Thursday, Garrett Hampson (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Mets.

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Hampson is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.

In 55.1% of his games this season (43 of 78), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (3.8%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

Hampson has had an RBI in 18 games this year (23.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.4%).

He has scored at least one run 23 times this season (29.5%), including one multi-run game.

Home Away 34 GP 41 .289 AVG .265 .381 OBP .331 .411 SLG .368 9 XBH 7 1 HR 2 12 RBI 11 25/12 K/BB 40/11 2 SB 3

