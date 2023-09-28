Garrett Hampson vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Garrett Hampson (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Mets.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.
- In 55.1% of his games this season (43 of 78), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (3.8%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Hampson has had an RBI in 18 games this year (23.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.4%).
- He has scored at least one run 23 times this season (29.5%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.289
|AVG
|.265
|.381
|OBP
|.331
|.411
|SLG
|.368
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|25/12
|K/BB
|40/11
|2
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 187 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Peterson (3-8) takes the mound for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.37 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 5.37 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.