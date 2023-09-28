The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami in total hits (120) this season while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 111th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Burger has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this season (80 of 138), with more than one hit 34 times (24.6%).

He has homered in 22.5% of his games in 2023 (31 of 138), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has an RBI in 43 of 138 games this season, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 58 of 138 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 25 .257 AVG .245 .327 OBP .298 .662 SLG .457 25 XBH 10 17 HR 5 36 RBI 10 45/14 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings