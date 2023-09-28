Jake Burger vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami in total hits (120) this season while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 96th in batting average, 111th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Burger has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this season (80 of 138), with more than one hit 34 times (24.6%).
- He has homered in 22.5% of his games in 2023 (31 of 138), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has an RBI in 43 of 138 games this season, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 58 of 138 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|25
|.257
|AVG
|.245
|.327
|OBP
|.298
|.662
|SLG
|.457
|25
|XBH
|10
|17
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|10
|45/14
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (3-8) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 5.37 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
