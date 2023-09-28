Jazz Chisholm vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jazz Chisholm (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 65.6% of his games this season (61 of 93), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (31.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (10.8%).
- He has scored in 35 games this season (37.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.256
|AVG
|.243
|.318
|OBP
|.293
|.488
|SLG
|.418
|17
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|22
|62/14
|K/BB
|53/12
|12
|SB
|10
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-8) takes the mound for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.37 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.37 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.