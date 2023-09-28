On Thursday, Jazz Chisholm (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

In 65.6% of his games this season (61 of 93), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (31.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (10.8%).

He has scored in 35 games this season (37.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .256 AVG .243 .318 OBP .293 .488 SLG .418 17 XBH 14 10 HR 8 26 RBI 22 62/14 K/BB 53/12 12 SB 10

Mets Pitching Rankings