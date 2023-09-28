Jon Berti vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his 1.071 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti?
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .292.
- Berti is batting .588 with four homers during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 62.3% of his 122 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (4.9%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (21.3%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.283
|AVG
|.301
|.316
|OBP
|.352
|.391
|SLG
|.420
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|13
|33/9
|K/BB
|42/16
|7
|SB
|8
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.37 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
