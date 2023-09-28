The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his 1.071 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .292.

Berti is batting .588 with four homers during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

In 62.3% of his 122 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (4.9%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (21.3%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .283 AVG .301 .316 OBP .352 .391 SLG .420 13 XBH 13 3 HR 4 20 RBI 13 33/9 K/BB 42/16 7 SB 8

Mets Pitching Rankings