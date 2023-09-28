Jorge Soler vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on September 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 107th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Soler has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (85 of 134), with more than one hit 25 times (18.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 32 games this year (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Soler has an RBI in 45 of 134 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this year (42.5%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|64
|.248
|AVG
|.242
|.319
|OBP
|.349
|.488
|SLG
|.529
|29
|XBH
|29
|16
|HR
|20
|35
|RBI
|39
|69/27
|K/BB
|70/36
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (3-8) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.