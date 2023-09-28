Jorge Soler -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on September 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 107th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Soler has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (85 of 134), with more than one hit 25 times (18.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 32 games this year (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his chances at the plate.

Soler has an RBI in 45 of 134 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year (42.5%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 64 .248 AVG .242 .319 OBP .349 .488 SLG .529 29 XBH 29 16 HR 20 35 RBI 39 69/27 K/BB 70/36 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings