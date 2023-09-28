On Thursday, Josh Bell (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks while batting .247.

Bell has had a hit in 98 of 147 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (17.7%).

Looking at the 147 games he has played this season, he's homered in 21 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 53 games this season (36.1%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42 of 147 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 47 .257 AVG .227 .327 OBP .322 .431 SLG .395 25 XBH 15 11 HR 7 34 RBI 26 63/28 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings