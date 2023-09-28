Josh Bell vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Thursday, Josh Bell (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks while batting .247.
- Bell has had a hit in 98 of 147 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (17.7%).
- Looking at the 147 games he has played this season, he's homered in 21 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53 games this season (36.1%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42 of 147 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.227
|.327
|OBP
|.322
|.431
|SLG
|.395
|25
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|26
|63/28
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Peterson (3-8) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.