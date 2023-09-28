At Lambeau Field on Thursday, September 28, the Detroit Lions face the Green Bay Packers, starting at 8:15 PM ET. The Packers should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Lions are totaling 24 points per game on offense this season (12th in NFL), and they are giving up 21 points per game (15th) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive standpoint, the Packers are compiling 297.7 total yards per game (22nd-ranked). They rank 15th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (336.3 total yards allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Lions vs Packers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+1.5) Toss Up (46) Packers 24, Lions 23

Place your bets on the Lions-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lions Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Lions a 55.6% chance to win.

Detroit has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Games featuring Detroit have gone over the point total once this season.

The total for this game is 46, 2.8 points fewer than the average total in Lions games thus far this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Green Bay has put together a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Packers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread each time.

So far this season, two Green Bay games have gone over the point total.

Packers games average 40.8 total points, 5.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 24 21 25.5 21.5 21 20 Green Bay 26.7 20.7 18 17 31 22.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.