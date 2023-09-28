Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manatee County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Manatee County, Florida, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Manatee County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oasis High School at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Canterbury School at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
