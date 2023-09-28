Thursday's game at Citi Field has the New York Mets (72-86) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (82-76) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Mets, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (10-9) for the Marlins and David Peterson (3-8) for the Mets.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.

Miami is 31-13 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored 655 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule