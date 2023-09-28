Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will try to take down Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins when the teams square off on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mets (+110). An 8-run over/under is set in the game.

Marlins vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 59.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (40-27).

Miami has a 31-13 record (winning 70.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Miami has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-77-6 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-35 36-41 38-29 43-47 61-58 20-18

