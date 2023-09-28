Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Thursday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 23rd in baseball with 165 home runs. They average one per game.

Miami ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .406.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Miami ranks 25th in runs scored with 655 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins are 20th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

Marlins hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Miami's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.295).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 171 1/3 innings pitched, with 198 strikeouts.

The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Luzardo is trying to pick up his 17th quality start of the season.

Luzardo will try to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Brewers L 16-1 Home JT Chargois Corbin Burnes 9/23/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/24/2023 Brewers W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Freddy Peralta 9/27/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets W 4-2 Away Johnny Cueto Kodai Senga 9/28/2023 Mets - Away Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 9/29/2023 Pirates - Away Jesús Luzardo - 9/30/2023 Pirates - Away Edward Cabrera Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates - Away Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller

