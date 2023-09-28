How to Watch the Marlins vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 28
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Thursday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 23rd in baseball with 165 home runs. They average one per game.
- Miami ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .406.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Miami ranks 25th in runs scored with 655 (4.1 per game).
- The Marlins are 20th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- Marlins hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Miami's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.295).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesus Luzardo (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 171 1/3 innings pitched, with 198 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Luzardo is trying to pick up his 17th quality start of the season.
- Luzardo will try to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 16-1
|Home
|JT Chargois
|Corbin Burnes
|9/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-1
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Freddy Peralta
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Kodai Senga
|9/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|David Peterson
|9/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|-
|9/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Quinn Priester
|10/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
