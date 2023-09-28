Miami Marlins (82-76) will square off against the New York Mets (72-86) at Citi Field on Thursday, September 28 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 198 strikeouts, Jesus Luzardo will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (10-9, 3.89 ERA) vs David Peterson - NYM (3-8, 5.37 ERA)

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins Moneyline Mets Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 67 times and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Marlins have gone 31-13 (70.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (32.8%) in those games.

This year, the Mets have won eight of 32 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Marlins vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+165) Josh Bell 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Jake Burger 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Jon Berti 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 13th 3rd

