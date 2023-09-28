Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Mets on September 28, 2023
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Francisco Lindor and others when the Miami Marlins visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Luzardo Stats
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (10-9) for his 32nd start of the season.
- He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.
- Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.89), 27th in WHIP (1.249), and eighth in K/9 (10.4).
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 23
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 17
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Brewers
|Sep. 11
|5.0
|10
|6
|6
|5
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 5
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 22 doubles, 36 home runs, 63 walks and 74 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .245/.334/.508 on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 22
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 64 walks and 96 RBI (150 total hits). He has stolen 29 bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.334/.469 so far this season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 27
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has collected 123 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 46 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 117 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .222/.323/.517 on the season.
- Alonso has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 27
|4-for-4
|4
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.