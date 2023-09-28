Sportsbooks have set player props for Francisco Lindor and others when the Miami Marlins visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5

Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (10-9) for his 32nd start of the season.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.89), 27th in WHIP (1.249), and eighth in K/9 (10.4).

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Sep. 23 5.0 3 3 3 4 3 vs. Braves Sep. 17 6.0 4 0 0 8 2 at Brewers Sep. 11 5.0 10 6 6 5 4 vs. Dodgers Sep. 5 6.0 4 2 2 6 1 vs. Rays Aug. 30 6.0 1 0 0 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5

RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 22 doubles, 36 home runs, 63 walks and 74 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .245/.334/.508 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 22 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5

RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 64 walks and 96 RBI (150 total hits). He has stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.334/.469 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 27 2-for-3 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 0 at Phillies Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5

RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has collected 123 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 46 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 117 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .222/.323/.517 on the season.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 27 4-for-4 4 1 2 8 0 at Phillies Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

