Francisco Lindor leads the New York Mets (72-86) into a contest versus the Miami Marlins (82-76), a game after homering twice in a 4-2 defeat to the Marlins, at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (10-9) to the mound, while David Peterson (3-8) will take the ball for the Mets.

Marlins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (10-9, 3.89 ERA) vs Peterson - NYM (3-8, 5.37 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins will hand the ball to Luzardo (10-9) for his 32nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.89, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.249.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Luzardo will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 700 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 210 home runs, 10th in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Mets in one game, and they have gone 2-for-17 over 5 2/3 innings.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson (3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .293 batting average against him.

Peterson has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Peterson has put up 11 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

In six of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

David Peterson vs. Marlins

He will take the mound against a Marlins offense that ranks seventh in the league with 1389 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .406 (19th in the league) with 165 total home runs (23rd in MLB action).

Peterson has thrown five innings, giving up one earned run on eight hits while striking out five against the Marlins this season.

