Nick Fortes vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .205 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- In 44 of 95 games this season (46.3%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (12.6%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Fortes has driven in a run in 24 games this season (25.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25 of 95 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.231
|AVG
|.177
|.296
|OBP
|.230
|.313
|SLG
|.291
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|10
|21/10
|K/BB
|36/7
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-8 with a 5.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 5.37 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
