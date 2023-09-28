The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .205 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

In 44 of 95 games this season (46.3%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (12.6%).

In six games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Fortes has driven in a run in 24 games this season (25.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25 of 95 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .231 AVG .177 .296 OBP .230 .313 SLG .291 8 XBH 8 2 HR 4 16 RBI 10 21/10 K/BB 36/7 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings