Yuli Gurriel vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 walks while hitting .248.
- In 49.0% of his 98 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (23 of 98), with two or more RBI three times (3.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (27.6%), including four multi-run games (4.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.234
|AVG
|.261
|.299
|OBP
|.316
|.336
|SLG
|.382
|11
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|13
|21/13
|K/BB
|23/13
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-8) takes the mound for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.37 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.37, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.