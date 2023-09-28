The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 walks while hitting .248.

In 49.0% of his 98 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (23 of 98), with two or more RBI three times (3.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this season (27.6%), including four multi-run games (4.1%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .234 AVG .261 .299 OBP .316 .336 SLG .382 11 XBH 11 1 HR 3 14 RBI 13 21/13 K/BB 23/13 1 SB 3

