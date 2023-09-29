Bryan De La Cruz vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mets.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks while batting .257.
- De La Cruz is batting .286 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 96 of 147 games this season (65.3%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- In 12.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 51 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 47 of 147 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|73
|.293
|AVG
|.222
|.339
|OBP
|.270
|.449
|SLG
|.382
|27
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|38
|64/19
|K/BB
|75/20
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.36 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, Aug. 26 -- the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.36, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.