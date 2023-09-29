Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mets.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks while batting .257.

De La Cruz is batting .286 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

In 96 of 147 games this season (65.3%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

In 12.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 51 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 47 of 147 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 73 .293 AVG .222 .339 OBP .270 .449 SLG .382 27 XBH 24 8 HR 11 40 RBI 38 64/19 K/BB 75/20 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings