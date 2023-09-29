At +900, the Miami Dolphins sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 29.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -140

-140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Dolphins are one spot higher based on their Super Bowl odds (fourth-best in league) than their computer ranking (fifth-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Dolphins have had the 16th-biggest change this season, improving from +2500 at the start to +900.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Dolphins have a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Miami Betting Insights

Against the spread, Miami is 3-0-0 this season.

Two of the Dolphins' three games have gone over the point total.

The Dolphins have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Dolphins rank 23rd in total defense this year (361.3 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 550.3 total yards per game.

Offensively, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by compiling 43.3 points per game. They rank 20th on defense (23.7 points allowed per game).

Dolphins Impact Players

On the ground, Raheem Mostert has six TDs and has gained 240 yards (80.0 per game).

Mostert also has 10 catches for 79 yards and one TD.

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,024 yards (341.3 per game), completing 71.3%, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill has scored four times, catching 25 balls for 412 yards (137.3 per game).

In two games, Devon Achane has rushed for 208 yards (104.0 per game) and two scores.

As a playmaker on defense, the Dolphins' Jevon Holland has totaled 33 tackles and 2.0 TFL in his three games.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +8000 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +20000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +12500 6 October 15 Panthers - +30000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +8000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +15000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1000 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1600 18 January 7 Bills - +900

