Garrett Hampson vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Garrett Hampson -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Mets.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Pirates Prediction
|Marlins vs Pirates Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Pirates
|Marlins vs Pirates Odds
|Marlins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.
- Hampson has recorded a hit in 43 of 78 games this year (55.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.4%).
- In 3.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hampson has an RBI in 18 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (29.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.289
|AVG
|.265
|.381
|OBP
|.331
|.411
|SLG
|.368
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|25/12
|K/BB
|40/11
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his ninth start of the season. He has a 6.36 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, Aug. 26 -- the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 6.36 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.