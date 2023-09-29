Garrett Hampson -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Mets.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.
  • Hampson has recorded a hit in 43 of 78 games this year (55.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.4%).
  • In 3.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hampson has an RBI in 18 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this year (29.5%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 41
.289 AVG .265
.381 OBP .331
.411 SLG .368
9 XBH 7
1 HR 2
12 RBI 11
25/12 K/BB 40/11
2 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bido (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his ninth start of the season. He has a 6.36 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, Aug. 26 -- the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 6.36 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
