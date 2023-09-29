Garrett Hampson -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Mets.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.

Hampson has recorded a hit in 43 of 78 games this year (55.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.4%).

In 3.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hampson has an RBI in 18 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (29.5%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .289 AVG .265 .381 OBP .331 .411 SLG .368 9 XBH 7 1 HR 2 12 RBI 11 25/12 K/BB 40/11 2 SB 3

