The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .189 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
  • Stallings has gotten a hit in 36 of 82 games this year (43.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (8.5%).
  • Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.7%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 17.1% of his games this year, Stallings has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 20 of 82 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 38
.213 AVG .162
.287 OBP .271
.303 SLG .270
9 XBH 8
1 HR 2
8 RBI 11
32/12 K/BB 32/15
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bido (2-5 with a 6.36 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, Aug. 26 -- the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.36, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
