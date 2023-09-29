Jacob Stallings vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Pirates Prediction
|Marlins vs Pirates Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Pirates
|Marlins vs Pirates Odds
|Marlins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .189 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in 36 of 82 games this year (43.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (8.5%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.7%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17.1% of his games this year, Stallings has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 82 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.213
|AVG
|.162
|.287
|OBP
|.271
|.303
|SLG
|.270
|9
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|32/12
|K/BB
|32/15
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido (2-5 with a 6.36 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, Aug. 26 -- the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.36, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.