The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .189 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

Stallings has gotten a hit in 36 of 82 games this year (43.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (8.5%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.7%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 17.1% of his games this year, Stallings has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 82 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .213 AVG .162 .287 OBP .271 .303 SLG .270 9 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 11 32/12 K/BB 32/15 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings