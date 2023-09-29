The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 120 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Burger has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this year (80 of 138), with multiple hits 34 times (24.6%).

He has gone deep in 31 games this season (22.5%), homering in 6.5% of his chances at the plate.

Burger has driven home a run in 43 games this year (31.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

In 42.0% of his games this season (58 of 138), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 40 .374 AVG .171 .430 OBP .228 .582 SLG .390 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 17 RBI 16 17/5 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings