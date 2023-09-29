Jake Burger vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 120 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 94th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Burger has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this year (80 of 138), with multiple hits 34 times (24.6%).
- He has gone deep in 31 games this season (22.5%), homering in 6.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Burger has driven home a run in 43 games this year (31.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- In 42.0% of his games this season (58 of 138), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|40
|.374
|AVG
|.171
|.430
|OBP
|.228
|.582
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|16
|17/5
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.36 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.36, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.