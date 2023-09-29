Jazz Chisholm and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Osvaldo Bido on September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .249 with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (61 of 93), with multiple hits 21 times (22.6%).
  • Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 31.2% of his games this season (29 of 93), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 37.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 48
.256 AVG .243
.318 OBP .293
.488 SLG .418
17 XBH 14
10 HR 8
26 RBI 22
62/14 K/BB 53/12
12 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bido (2-5 with a 6.36 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday, Aug. 26 -- the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.36, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
