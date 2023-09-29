Jazz Chisholm and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Osvaldo Bido on September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .249 with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (61 of 93), with multiple hits 21 times (22.6%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 31.2% of his games this season (29 of 93), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .256 AVG .243 .318 OBP .293 .488 SLG .418 17 XBH 14 10 HR 8 26 RBI 22 62/14 K/BB 53/12 12 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings