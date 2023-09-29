Jazz Chisholm vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Osvaldo Bido on September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .249 with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
- Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (61 of 93), with multiple hits 21 times (22.6%).
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 31.2% of his games this season (29 of 93), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.256
|AVG
|.243
|.318
|OBP
|.293
|.488
|SLG
|.418
|17
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|22
|62/14
|K/BB
|53/12
|12
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido (2-5 with a 6.36 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday, Aug. 26 -- the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.36, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
